Chipola Regional Arts Association mini-grant show-and-tell is May 17

School teachers from Calhoun and Liberty counties who were recipients of the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) mini-grants for 2021-2022 will be the featured presenters at the group’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna.

Dutch-treat luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting being called to order at noon.

Mini-grant presenters will be Janet Edewaard who teaches both music and art at Blountstown Middle and High. Edewaard was the recipient of three mini-grants.

One is to purchase ukuleles for grades 6-8, one is to off-set the production of the musical Mulan for grades 9-12, and one is to off-set visual art supplies for her art classes. Edewaard plans to bring several students to perform at the meeting.

Nicole Pawlik from Blountstown Elementary used her mini-grant to buy additional handheld instruments for her music class.

Tina Smith from Carr School used her mini-grant to buy a portable PA system to be used for playback on the smart board.

John Panella from Liberty County High School used his mini-grant to buy music for his band.

Miranda Ellis from Hosford Elementary and Rachel Rogers from W.R. Tolar combined their mini-grants to buy percussion instruments consisting of bucket drums, tin cans, drum sticks, and balls.

Heather Tyre from Poplar Springs bought art supplies consisting of canvas papered board and paint for her art classes in 4th grade, 8th grade, and high school students.

All meetings of the CRAA are open to the public and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

CRAA, under the auspices of the Chipola College Foundation, is now in its 32nd year of helping promote and strengthen the arts throughout the Chipola College five-county district.

Major projects include offering mini grants to teachers in the arts, scholarships in the arts to Chipola College, supporting the college’s Artist Series, Show Choir and Theatre programs, and offering children’s programming in the arts which brings artists either into the schools or brings the children to an artist’s performance.