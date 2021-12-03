Chipola’s ‘Hands on a Hard Body’ earns Superior rating

The Chipola College Theatre production of “Hands on a Hard Body” received a Superior rating from the Florida College System Activities Association. The show marked Chipola Director Raines Carr’s first musical production at the college.
The respondent who evaluated the show presented Individual Performer and Technician Awards to: Lauren Chesnut, Gwyneth Davis, Rafael Gell, Kayleigh Hall, James Kidd, Leah Lewis, Anthony Severson, Lucille Sloan and Aaron Whitfield.
The respondent said, “It was exciting to be in a theatre again with a large enthusiastic crowd. The cast and crew are to be commended for an exceptional production that was well received by the community. Director Raines Carr led a talented cast of students, alumni and guest artist Stephen Guarino. The production elements came together to create an extremely enjoyable evening at the theatre.”
The respondent praised directing choices, saying, “The play was well chosen for the college/community and gave many performers the opportunity to shine as we followed their individual stories. I appreciated the diverse ensemble cast. The inclusion of a guest actor served the students well by raising the bar and giving them a professional networking opportunity. This was effective staging and storytelling by an experienced director.”
Technical aspects of the show were applauded by the respondent who said, “The truck served as an effective playground for the actors and was well utilized throughout. The forced perspective and banners in the house drew us into the action.”
In overall comments, the respondent said, “The Center for the Arts is beautiful and immaculately maintained. The event was well attended and the support from the community was evident. Dianna Floyd’s truck choreography was inventive and high energy. The truck percussion was joyfully done. Overall, a really impressive production. Bravo to the cast and crew.”
Chipola Theatre’s next production is “The Importance of Being Earnest,” slated for Feb. 24-27. Open auditions will be held Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Center for the Arts. For more information, follow the “Chipola Theatre” Facebook page.