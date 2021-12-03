Chipola’s ‘Hands on a Hard Body’ earns Superior rating

The Chipola College Theatre production of “Hands on a Hard Body” received a Superior rating from the Florida College System Activities Association. The show marked Chipola Director Raines Carr’s first musical production at the college.

The respondent who evaluated the show presented Individual Performer and Technician Awards to: Lauren Chesnut, Gwyneth Davis, Rafael Gell, Kayleigh Hall, James Kidd, Leah Lewis, Anthony Severson, Lucille Sloan and Aaron Whitfield.

The respondent said, “It was exciting to be in a theatre again with a large enthusiastic crowd. The cast and crew are to be commended for an exceptional production that was well received by the community. Director Raines Carr led a talented cast of students, alumni and guest artist Stephen Guarino. The production elements came together to create an extremely enjoyable evening at the theatre.”