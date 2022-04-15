Chipola showcases Mixson collection at book signing

Many members of the local community and relatives of the late Wayne Mixson turned out for a book signing event at Chipola College on Monday to celebrate the publication of local author Sid Riley’s “The Biography of John Wayne Mixson, Florida’s 39th Governor.”

The event also showcased the school’s new selection of Mixson family memorabilia.

That grouping includes 51 of the 52 scrapbooks that Mixson’s wife Margie Grace Mixson had put together throughout the political career of the legislator who also became Gov. Bob Graham’s Lt. Governor and, for three days in a transition period, served as governor of Florida as Graham exited to take on his new role as a U.S. Senator.

Guests at Monday’s event lingered over those and many other family treasures now housed in the library at Chipola, available for public viewing at any time during the regular business day of the college.

Riley may have had a cramp in his hand by the time he finished signing: One member of the Mixson clan, Virgil Mixson, bought seven copies and stood in a steady line of buyers to get autographs in each.

Margie Grace Mixson, now 98, had served as an instructor at Chipola for several years. Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons spoke of Mrs. Mixson at Monday’s event, calling her and her husband great friends and supporters of the school before and after Mrs. Mixson taught English there.

Clemmons knew Mrs. Mixson in childhood, when she was still Margie Grace, a member of Graceville’s founding family. Their mothers are the same age. And back when Clemmons was still a student, Mrs. Mixson taught her for two semesters of English literature and steered Clemmons toward her early career days as an English teacher herself.

Clemmons also spoke of her mentor’s quiet courage in facing cancer and her many subsequent years of one-on-one outreach offering hope to other breast cancer survivors, often in the crucial time just after their diagnosis.

The local community will have another opportunity to learn more about Mrs. Mixson: The town of Graceville has declared Tuesday, April 19, “Margie Grace Mixson Day.” The public is invited to attend a special ceremony that day which will be 1-3 p.m. at the Graceville City Hall, where Graceville Mayor Arthur Obar will officially present and read the proclamation.

Riley will also sign copies of his book at the event.