Chipola SSS, TRiO celebrate first-generation college students
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Chipola SSS, TRiO celebrate first-generation college students

The Chipola College Student Support Services (SSS) and TRiO Society recently participated in National First Generation Celebration Day and marked First Generation week, Nov. 9-13.

First-generation students are defined as those who are the first in their family to attend college.

The event provided an opportunity for first-generation-in college students to generate energy and renew pride. With entertainment via Council for Opportunity in Education’s DJ Faro, the fun hour of music, trivia, and prizes encouraged students to engage on social media using hashtag #CelebrateFirstGen2020.

"Academic disruptions from the pandemic place the futures of many first-generation students in a precarious state," said Maureen Hoyler, president of the Council for Opportunity in Education. "However, in 2020, resilient campuses and communities are overcoming challenges and finding renewed strength each day. Now more than ever, it's critical we use this celebration to recommit to supporting, nurturing and encouraging the outstanding potential that exists within so many first-generation students."

The Chipola College SSS and TRiO Society staff recognize the systemic barriers plaguing first generation students and the support necessary for this important and resilient population to continue thriving.

The Chipola College Foundation offers a First Generation scholarship in support of this initiative. The scholarship deadline is Nov. 18. Applications are available at https://www.chipola.edu/media/chipola/about/administrative-offices/chipola-foundation/first-generation-scholarship-application-October-2020.pdf.

