Chipola student lands Gilbert Firm internship

The Gilbert Firm, PA, recently announced that Elijah Hooks is its inaugural Carnell C. Gilbert Memorial Internship recipient.

Hooks was chosen based on his stellar academic record and myriad contributions to the community. Hooks is a 2020 graduate of Chipley High School.

While at CHS, Hooks served as student body president. He was also a member of the cross country team and graduated with honors. Hooks is currently a student at Chipola College in Marianna. He is a former two-term vice president of the Wiregrass Omega Lamplighters.

Upon graduation, Hooks plans on attending Florida A & M University in Tallahassee, where he will major in public relations and eventually attend law school. The Gilbert Firm is ecstatic to have him onboard and will ensure that he receives a rigorous, yet rewarding experience that teaches relevant skills and fosters a memorable experience in various fields of law.

The internship will be awarded annually and, upon completion, students will have been taught the requisite skills to pursue employment in a wide array of opportunities related to law.

Carnell C. Gilbert is the late mother of attorney LaDray Gilbert. She was injured on her job and ultimately succumbed to residual effects it caused. Her fight for her own justice inspired her son to become an attorney for those who, similar to his mother, need an advocate to deliver justice on their behalf.