Chipola students celebrate the season

Chipola College’s annual Spring Frolics event was held on Thursday, April 7, starting at noon on the lawn behind the campus cafeteria.

Students were excused from classes to participate in the many games and other activities available. Tug of war, ring toss, bag toss, a volleyball-like game, a giant Operation game, spike ball and more turned the lawn into a playground.

There was music, giveaways, hotdogs and hamburgers, and the Chipola science club made ice cream using liquid nitrogen that created vapor, a visual that drew visitors to the table to see what they were up to. Club members sold the sweet concoction as a fundraiser for the group’s activities.

The event also provided a venue to introduce students to the new Chipola Career Closet, where students will be able to find free professional-style clothing for their job interviews, the work place or for other circumstances where they need top-notch attire.

On Thursday, though, at the Frolics, they could buy a wide assortment of professional and casual wear for just $1 to help the sponsoring club get started with a bit of cash on hand for any necessary purchases to help stock the Closet.

The Frolic lasted well into the late afternoon.