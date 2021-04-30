Chipola students honored at awards ceremony

Chipola College recognized the outstanding achievements of its students at the recent annual awards ceremony. Awards were presented for academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.

The following students received academic awards: Caroline Brunner of Marianna, Freshman English; Alyna Bodart of Marianna, Sophomore English; Jenna Gilmore of Cottondale, Calculus I; Mandolin Brown of Bonifay, Calculus II; Connor Barrett of Graceville, Calculus III; Taylor Young of Marianna, Biology for Science Majors; Taylor Young of Marianna, Freshman Chemistry; Parker Hooper of Bonifay, Sophomore Chemistry; Lindsey Elliott of Marianna, Health Sciences; Bailey Rich of Bonifay, Dr. Robert E. Ringer Science Scholarship; Samera Baker of Grand Ridge, Social and Behavioral Science; Madison Daniels of Marianna, Accounting–AA/AS; Abby Todd of Cottondale, Accounting-BSBA; Jibrail Rodriguez of Altha, Computer Science–AA/AS; Duncan Hosford of Hosford, General Management—BSBA; Jeremy Porter of Quincy, Information Systems–BSBA; and Alex Pate of Graceville, Strategic Management–BSBA.

The following students received the Florida State University/Panama City Transfer Scholarship: Conner Barrett of Graceville, Kameron Butler of Greenwood, Olivia Cornwell of Marianna, MaKenna Gainer of Chipley, Zion Glass of Bonifay, Whitney Mullins of Bonifay, Madison Retherford of Marianna and Tymetra Simmons of Marianna.