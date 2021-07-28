Chipola Take Stock in Children earns Luminary Gold

The prestigious Luminary Award is given only to programs which exceed TSIC’s targeted goals in areas involving mentoring, college success coach visits and college readiness workshops. “We work diligently every day to ensure our program is meeting the rigorous standards as required by the TSIC and its funding partners at the State of Florida, said Perdue.

A core requirement of the TSIC program is students are matched with a mentor when entering the program their freshman year and meet with their mentor each week throughout high school. Chipola College TSIC maintains 68 high school students enrolled in 12 high schools in the five county region Chipola serves.

The Chipola affiliate, which consists of Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties, recently inducted 20 new students into the program and will serve a total of 53 students in public high schools in the 2021-22 school year.

Perdue’s service to the program began in October 2018. She came to Chipola from Florida Department of Education as State Supervisor of IT and Business, Management and Administration. Prior to her five years at FLDOE she taught technology at Blountstown High School.