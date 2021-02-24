 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola teams up with Auburn and Habitat to build tiny homes
0 comments

Chipola teams up with Auburn and Habitat to build tiny homes

  • 0

The public is invited to a ground-breaking ceremony for the Chipola Street Development on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.

The project is a collaboration between the Auburn University Rural Studio and the Chipola College Building Construction program.

Together, these partners are working with Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity to provide four efficient tiny homes for local community members.

Attend the ground-breaking in person at 2836 Chipola Street, Marianna, FL 32446 or online at www.chipolahabitat.org/chipolastreetdevelopment.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 17-19:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County Jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 13-16:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert