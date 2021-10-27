Chipola Theatre announces staged reading of ‘Alabama Rain’

The Chipola College Theatre Department brings a new experience for theater-goers in our area with a staged reading of “Alabama Rain,” Nov. 4-5, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the Experimental Theatre located in the Center for the Arts at Chipola College.

A staged reading is theater in its purest form. No set, no props, no costumes. Actors interact and perform the story with script, similar to listening to an audio book. With more stories to tell than any theater could conceivably produce, staged readings allow audience members to experience more great stories at a lower cost to the theater and give students the opportunity to perform more pieces.

“Alabama Rain” is the tale of five sisters living in a mythical southern town where it has not rained in 40 years. Monty Lou’s been pregnant for 10 years; Laurie Laurie’s dead spirit sings from the old magnolia tree; Pheenie’s walking the entire coast of Florida; Rachel’s gone to fetch the Ouija board; and little Dallas LaDean is determined to save them all. The play examines the perils of a stagnant experience as the sisters thirst for fertility and growth.

Cast members include: Kodibeth Bates as Dallas, Riley Rivers as Monty Louise, Victoria Kelly as Rachel, Luci Sloan as Laurie Laurie, Caroline King as Pheenie, and Melanie Canada. The play will be directed by Brooke West Carr and assisted by Raines Carr.