 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola Theatre presents ‘Disney’s Winnie the Pooh’ May 20-21
0 comments

Chipola Theatre presents ‘Disney’s Winnie the Pooh’ May 20-21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chipola Theatre presents ‘Disney’s Winnie the Pooh’ May 20-21

Chipola Theatre will present “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh” May 20-21.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Tickets are now on sale for the Chipola Theatre children’s play, “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh,” which runs May 20-21, at 7 p.m. nightly.

The play takes place at the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson.

Tickets are $6 for students and $10 for adults. Chipola students and employees are eligible for free tickets.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or by calling 850-718-2420. Seat buffering is in place. Patrons are asked to purchase all tickets in their party at the same time. The system will block the seats around the purchasing party. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 5-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 12-14:

State rests in Wester trial
Local

State rests in Wester trial

  • Updated

MARIANNA - The state rested its case around 1 p.m. Thursday in the criminal trial of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wes…

Defense takes over in Wester trial
Local

Defense takes over in Wester trial

  • Updated

Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wester took the stand Friday, the last witness called by his defense attorney, Ryan Davi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert