Chipola Theatre sets staged reading of 'Alabama Rain'

Cast members include Kodibeth Bates as Dallas, Riley Rivers as Monty Louise, Victoria Kelly as Rachel, Luci Sloan as Laurie Laurie, Caroline King as Pheenie, and overall understudy Melanie Canada.

The play will be directed by Brooke West Carr, and she’ll be assisted by her husband, Chipola College Theatre Director Raines Carr.

Mrs. Carr has starred in a full-out production the show before; this will be her first time directing it or any other. The work, she said, has lingered in her memory since she took on the role of Pheenie years ago. She said part of its special appeal is is its unique and interesting language.

A staged reading of it, with scripts in hand, gives the actors involved a number of advantages, she says.

This kind of presentation is very common in New York and California theater, so this show will give them an experience they might need as they further explore opportunities on stage outside of college, she said.

It also give the language a chance to be a more focal point for both the actors and their audience, and the guest director said she’s certain they’ll be in for a rich experience because of that.

Her husband said that from the start he wanted a woman at the helm of this all-female play.