Chipola Theatre sets staged reading of 'Alabama Rain'

The Chipola College Theatre Department offers a new experience for the school’s theater crowd with a staged reading of “Alabama Rain,” Nov. 4-5, at 7 p.m. in the Experimental Theatre in the Center for the Arts.
It is one of the first full-on performances to take place in that space.
No advanced tickets are needed. Open seating will be available the night of the reading. There is no cost for patrons, but school officials say a donation to the Chipola Theatre ACT Fund will be appreciated that evening.
“A staged reading is theatre in its purest form; no set, no props, no costumes,” a Chipola press release stated.
“Actors interact and perform the story with a script, similar to listening to an audiobook. With more stories to tell than any theatre could conceivably produce, staged readings allow audience members to experience more great stories at a lower cost to the theatre and give students the opportunity to perform more pieces.”
The upcoming show was described in the press release this way: “Alabama Rain is the tale of five sisters living in a mythical southern town where it has not rained in 40 years,” the release states. “Monty Lou’s been pregnant for 10 years; Laurie Laurie’s dead spirit sings from the old magnolia tree; Pheenie’s walking the entire coast of Florida; Rachel’s gone to fetch the Ouija board; and little Dallas LaDean is determined to save them all. The play examines the perils of a stagnant experience as the sisters thirst for fertility and growth.”
Cast members include Kodibeth Bates as Dallas, Riley Rivers as Monty Louise, Victoria Kelly as Rachel, Luci Sloan as Laurie Laurie, Caroline King as Pheenie, and overall understudy Melanie Canada.
The play will be directed by Brooke West Carr, and she’ll be assisted by her husband, Chipola College Theatre Director Raines Carr.
Mrs. Carr has starred in a full-out production the show before; this will be her first time directing it or any other. The work, she said, has lingered in her memory since she took on the role of Pheenie years ago. She said part of its special appeal is is its unique and interesting language.
A staged reading of it, with scripts in hand, gives the actors involved a number of advantages, she says.
This kind of presentation is very common in New York and California theater, so this show will give them an experience they might need as they further explore opportunities on stage outside of college, she said.
It also give the language a chance to be a more focal point for both the actors and their audience, and the guest director said she’s certain they’ll be in for a rich experience because of that.
Her husband said that from the start he wanted a woman at the helm of this all-female play.
“I wanted to make sure there was another voice other than mine,” Mr. Carr said. “I wanted a female to be in charge to direct that. (Brooke) had starred in the show in Tuscaloosa, and she volunteered to direct it for me.”
She has degrees in theater and English from Jacksonville University and is currently the lead teacher at the Play Big learning center in Marianna. She’s also a former teacher of the blind.
“One of the biggest themes and comments it makes is what happens to us when we get stuck in our ways. It happens all the time, and this comments on what detrimental effects this can have when it happens. In the work, and in life, because one person makes a change, other things begin to change. It can be scary but you maybe come away with the realization that change is not necessarily a bad thing.”
“It’s going to be really fun for people to see, and its’ not long at all, not a big time commitment, and it will be great for all ages.”
Although the Carrs have not worked with each other in the past exactly this way, they have worked together as actors in the same plays and she as an actor under his direction. She was also his unofficial co-director in a play he put on in Alabama.
She’s confident they’ll both be alive at the end of the run.