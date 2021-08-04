Chipola theatre tech goes on the road

Chipola College Technical Theatre students constructed a touring set for Sam Shepard’s, “The Late Henry Moss,” which will be presented at the upcoming Shepard Fest at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

Chipola Theatre Director Raines Carr is the director of the show. Chipola Technical Theatre Director Connie Smith is the scenic designer and lighting designer. Chipola students created the professional-build of the set as part of a Technical Theatre lab. The set will be delivered and set up for the show which plays Aug. 13-14.