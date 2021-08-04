 Skip to main content
Chipola theatre tech goes on the road
Chipola theatre tech goes on the road

Chipola theatre tech goes on the road

Chipola College Technical Theatre students construct a touring set.

Chipola College Technical Theatre students constructed a touring set for Sam Shepard’s, “The Late Henry Moss,” which will be presented at the upcoming Shepard Fest at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

Chipola Theatre Director Raines Carr is the director of the show. Chipola Technical Theatre Director Connie Smith is the scenic designer and lighting designer. Chipola students created the professional-build of the set as part of a Technical Theatre lab. The set will be delivered and set up for the show which plays Aug. 13-14.

Chipola faculty Connie Smith and Dr. Rachel West will be part of an academic panel on Shepard’s work. For information about Chipola Theatre, call 850-718-2230 or visit www.chipola.edu/theatre/.

