Chipola TRiO Society celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease.

The Chipola College TRiO Society is committed to unite in the fight to raise awareness and defeat breast cancer and to make an impact on campus by educating individuals about prevention and detection, and supporting survivors and those battling the disease.

In 1991, pink ribbons were distributed to all breast cancer survivors and participants of the Komen New York City Race for the Cure®. TRiO Society members decorated the center of Chipola College’s campus with pink bows and ribbons to help increase attention and support for Breast Cancer Awareness, early detection and treatment of the disease.