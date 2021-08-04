 Skip to main content
Chipola, UWF offer help for small businesses
Chipola College and the Small Business Development Center are working together to provide small business services and resources to business owners and constituents in the Florida panhandle.

The SBDC and small business assistance will be available every Thursday or by appointment at Chipola College, Building Z, Office Z-216.

Beginning July 22, the Florida SBDC at UWF will resume their outreach hours with Chipola College each week through face-to-face consulting hours for current or prospective business owners.

Brianna Webb, SBDC Consultant at UWF, will be available by phone and email for scheduled and impromptu meetings assisting with business development, growth strategies, planning steps, opportunities and grant applications. These meetings are confidential and provided as a free service.

For additional small business assistance, contact Webb at 850-407-0681 or bwebb@uwf.edu, and Dr. David Bouvin at Chipola College at 850-718-2380 or bouvind@chipola.edu.

