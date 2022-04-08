Chipola's ‘Importance of Being Earnest’ earns Superior rating

The Chipola College Theatre production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” received a Superior rating from the Florida College System Activities Association.

The respondent who evaluated the show presented Individual Performer Awards to: Elijah Wells, Bryce Etheridge, Caroline King, Gwyneth Davis, Leah Lewis, Anthony May, Kayleigh Register, Emma Rines, Victoria Kelly and Ricky Coachman.

“The energy in this production was outstanding, clarity and consistency in style were wonderful and the ensemble was very invested in the action of the play and the interplay of the characters. There were several memorable stage pictures,” the respondent said.

The production also received an Innovation Award. This award recognizes and commends a production that, through the execution of a unique/innovative concept/interpretation, presents unique opportunities to the performers.

Technical aspects of the show were also applauded by the respondent who said, “The set included a rather impressive double proscenium dappled with stenciled circles, both in cut-out and relief. These were foiled in gold with accents of silver. This design was everything that it needed to be. Opulent often, but also restrained as needed. Backstage crew members were functioning at a high level of achievement.”

Chipola Theatre’s next production is “Charlotte’s Web,” slated for May 12-13. Open auditions will be held April 11 at 6 p.m. in the Center for the Arts. Community members, ages 8 and up, are encouraged to audition. For more information, follow the “Chipola Theatre” Facebook page.