Chris Franklin addresses Optimists
From left, are: Optimist Club of Marianna Treasurer Chris Johnson, Principal Chris Franklin, Optimist Board Member Jack Hollis, and Optimist President Steven Stewart.

 OCM, PROVIDED

Chris Franklin, the Adult Education Director and Principal of Career and Technical Instruction, was a recent guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Marianna.

The Jackson County School Board currently has 500 students in vocational-type courses and last year 175 of them took industry certified exams.

Over $1 million dollars in grant funds and other resources was secured to fund career and technical programs in Jackson County. Among the district’s prize programs are the Building Construction Technology Program, their Culinary Program, and the Integrated Education Programs.

Principal Franklin pointed out that training and certification in many of these vocational programs can lead to careers that pay just as well as those requiring a four-year degree with much less time and money invested.

The Optimist Club of Marianna appreciates the efforts of Principal Franklin and the Jackson County School Board in shaping the future of our students.

