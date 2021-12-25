Christmas at Sunland

The staff at Sunland put together a Christmas wonderland for residents there this year at the Sunland ranch, with a living nativity, visits from Santa, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and a whole cast of other holiday characters putting in special appearances on show nights while the ranch was decorated in holiday themes.

Although it was not open to the general public this year because of COVID-19 precautions, some at Sunland have expressed hopes that, if pandemic concerns ease by Christmas 2022, the event could be opened to all for at least a drive-through experience.

Here are some scenes from the ranch. All photos are courtesy of Sunland Marianna/Stephanie Parker.