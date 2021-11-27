Christmas celebrations abound in Jackson County

Communities all around Jackson County are gearing up for parades and other events celebrating the Christmas season. Here’s a quick look at some of the upcoming holiday events.

Chipola Music Department’s “A Chipola Christmas” is set for Dec. 2-4, at 7 p.m., in the Chipola Center for the Arts. The concert will feature Chipola music students and community members.

Marianna Christmas parade is Dec. 3: It begins at 5:30 p.m. The theme this year is “Christmas in Candyland,” and Marianna Main Street encourages families, churches, youth groups, civic organizations and businesses to enter a float in this year’s parade. The entry fee for the parade is $25, with proceeds going towards Main Street projects and community events.

Graceville Christmas parade is Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. It winds its way to the Baptist College of Florida, where a Christmas festival follows. It begins with a tree-lighting ceremony and a round of caroling led by the BCF singers. It continues through 8:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance, there will be a snowy landscape, inflatables and a rock wall for kids, food, and more.