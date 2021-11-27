Christmas celebrations abound in Jackson County

Communities all around Jackson County are gearing up for parades and other events celebrating the Christmas season. Here’s a quick look at some of the upcoming holiday events.
Chipola Music Department’s “A Chipola Christmas” is set for Dec. 2-4, at 7 p.m., in the Chipola Center for the Arts. The concert will feature Chipola music students and community members.
Marianna Christmas parade is Dec. 3: It begins at 5:30 p.m. The theme this year is “Christmas in Candyland,” and Marianna Main Street encourages families, churches, youth groups, civic organizations and businesses to enter a float in this year’s parade. The entry fee for the parade is $25, with proceeds going towards Main Street projects and community events.
Graceville Christmas parade is Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. It winds its way to the Baptist College of Florida, where a Christmas festival follows. It begins with a tree-lighting ceremony and a round of caroling led by the BCF singers. It continues through 8:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance, there will be a snowy landscape, inflatables and a rock wall for kids, food, and more.
The Farms at Two Egg is hosting “Christmas on the Farm“ at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, at 4382 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood. Admission is free. It’s an opportunity to see a tree light up the night, to hear the vocal gifts of carolers from local churches, to taste hot chocolate and coffee, sweet treats, and to bid on a cake to take home if you want. The venue has a separate for-profit photo-session event with Santa on Dec. 11.
Cottondale Christmas festival is Dec. 4 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Cottondale Community Center. The event includes food, singing, inflatables, a bag-toss game, and Santa is scheduled to visit.
Grand Ridge Christmas parade is Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m, with a festival to follow. The parade will start at Hwy 69 and Hall Street (next to the Town Hall) and turn East on Florida Street. It will end at John Thomas Porter Park, festival headquarters. Santa Claus will be taking the children’s Christmas lists and also handing out presents on the spot to all the girls and boys so make sure you bring your camera to capture special moments. There will be free hot dogs, chili and other food items. There will be some special activities and games for the kids.
Sneads Christmas parade is Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m., with a tree-lighting at city hall immediately following, along with visits with Santa, music and food. Parade theme this year is “All Is Bright.” After you check in to the festivities a city hall, one more opportunity to celebrate is nearby: Three Rivers State Park will host the 12th Annual Vintage Campers Club Christmas Campout, with a public event on Dec. 11, 5-8 p.m. During that time, those campers are allowing visitors to walk through decorated vintage campers and look at their light displays from the 1950’s-1980’s. There’s no event fee charged by the campers, but there’s a standing $3 park admission per vehicle.