Christmas celebrations continue

Christmas festivities lit up several Jackson County communities last weekend.

Marianna’s Christmas parade and festival was Friday, Dec. 2, kicking off the holiday season.

Bascom held its festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Alford’s parade and festival also took place on Dec. 3.

The Farms at Two Egg hosted a tree-lighting ceremony and festival on the same date.

There’s more Christmas fun to come this weekend.

Greenwood’s open house Christmas party is 2-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at town hall, located at 4207 Bryan St.

The Grand Ridge Christmas parade and festival are also set for Dec. 9, beginning with the parade at 4:30 p.m. The festival commences in John Thomas Porter Park immediately following it.

Those wishing to set up a booth to provide free activities or goodies for children at the festival should call Kim Applewhite at 850-209-7765.

The town also provides one free Christmas gift to every child attending, and there will also be free hot dogs, chili and other eats for the crowd.

The town of Sneads will have its parade at 4 p.m. on Dec. 10, with a tree-lighting and Christmas event at city hall to immediately follow. Santa will be there taking wish lists, and all non-vendor food and activities are free.

The 13th annual Vintage Campers Club Christmas Campout team will welcome the public to their set-up in Three Rivers State Park, Sneads, 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 10. Park entrance is $3, with no additional charge for the campout walk-/drive-through.