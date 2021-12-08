Christmas festivals held in and around Jackson County

Santa rode through Alford’s Christmas parade on a firetruck last Saturday.
ABOVE: This trio dressed as a set for the Marianna Christmas parade last Friday. LEFT: This teen has her own business raising goats in Jackson County. At Merry Market last Saturday, an event put on by the Malone FFA, she holds one of her newest, a 6-week-old she bottle feeds in its babyhood.
The Chipola Beekeepers Association float moves along Lafayette Street during the 2021 Marianna Christmas parade.
Cottondale Christmas party with Santa, his elf, and a guest.
This youngster seems pleased with her finds at the Alford Christmas parade, where many participants threw candy to the crowd.
Alford parade participants roll down U.S. 231 last Saturday.
The Farms at Two Egg hosted a tree lighting ceremony and ensuing festival Saturday.
This angel is one of the many Christmas decorations on display in downtown Chattahoochee, where a parade was held Saturday.
Youngsters gather round the firepit to make s’mores at Marianna’s Christmas party in Madison Street Park last Saturday.
A youngster gathers ammunition for a bag toss game at Cottondale’s Christmas party in the community center last Saturday.
This youngster gets a bit of help from her elders as she gathers candy thrown during the Alford Christmas parade last Saturday.
A winner in the Merry Market car show sits relaxing with her pup by one of her vintage autos last Saturday.
Youngsters play on an inflatable slide at Cottondale’s Christmas party last Saturday.
The Cottondale High School marching band plays last Saturday in Alford’s Christmas parade.
A visitor stops to admire one of the many Christmas display on Washington Street (U.S. 90) in Chattahoochee. The decorations were up during Saturday’s parade and will be in place throughout the Christmas season.
This float was one of many in Marianna’s Christmas parade last Friday.
Kids weren’t the only ones making s’mores at Marianna’s Madison Street Park Christmas party following the town’s parade last Friday.
A prize came with hitting the target in this tabletop game at Cottondale’s Christmas party.
Kids and their adults gather up candy during the Alford Christmas parade last Saturday.
The mascot for Hope School and it’s award-winning sports teams heads with a friend down Lafayette Street (U.S. 90) to greet the crowds during last Friday’s Marianna Christmas parade.
A parade participant carries a basket of treats for the crowd in Marianna last Friday. It was a big crowd: His supply was almost depleted at this point.
Music at Lafayette Landing added to the fun last Friday as Marianna celebrated Christmas with a parade, this gathering and a party in Madison Street Park.
Youngsters lined up fast for the Anchor Club’s cotton candy last Friday in Madison Street Park.
Boiled peanuts were popular treats at Cottondale’s Christmas party last Saturday.
A youngster plays in the bubbles last Saturday at Merry Market, put on at Citizens Lodge in Marianna by the Malone FFA team.
A bit of sword play at Merry Market last Saturday at Citizen’s Lodge.
Enthusiasm was high at Marianna’s Christmas parade last Friday night.
DEBORAH BUCKHALTER
Friday and Saturday were busy, merry times in Jackson County and surrounding areas with many municipalities putting on their Christmas parades and festivals.
In Marianna, there were three events Friday night, including the parade down Lafayette Street, a gathering with music at Lafayette Landing, and a festival with s’mores being created in little fire pits by youngsters and the young-at-heart in Madison Street Park.
Saturday in Marianna was busy too, as Malone FFA’s Merry Market drew a big crowd for the small-business vendors there.
Also on Saturday, the Farms at Two Egg held an evening tree-lighting ceremony, and Saturday daytime events also kept revelers hopping across the county. The town of Alford held its parade that day, Cottondale welcomed Santa to a party in and around the town’s community center, and Florida Caverns State Park held its day-long Caverns Cultural Celebration.
Here are some highlights from the two-day batch of celebrations.
