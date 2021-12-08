Christmas festivals held in and around Jackson County

Friday and Saturday were busy, merry times in Jackson County and surrounding areas with many municipalities putting on their Christmas parades and festivals.

In Marianna, there were three events Friday night, including the parade down Lafayette Street, a gathering with music at Lafayette Landing, and a festival with s’mores being created in little fire pits by youngsters and the young-at-heart in Madison Street Park.

Saturday in Marianna was busy too, as Malone FFA’s Merry Market drew a big crowd for the small-business vendors there.

Also on Saturday, the Farms at Two Egg held an evening tree-lighting ceremony, and Saturday daytime events also kept revelers hopping across the county. The town of Alford held its parade that day, Cottondale welcomed Santa to a party in and around the town’s community center, and Florida Caverns State Park held its day-long Caverns Cultural Celebration.

Here are some highlights from the two-day batch of celebrations.