Christmas in February

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but Christmas lingers at the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum in Chattahoochee.

Its Christmas Through the Years display was due to come down on Jan. 31, but public demand extended the run through Feb. 12. It can be viewed on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central time.

It explores the history of Christmas tree decor along with the history of popular gift requests down through the years. You’ll learn how Teddy Bears got their name, an odd fact about the Furby toy, and tidbits about other popular Christmas toys through the years, like the Shirley Temple doll. Museum Coordinator Linda Kranert lent her own beloved Shirley Temple to the display.

The exhibit has many Christmas trees, including the aluminum kind with color wheel that lit up many living rooms for a period of Christmases in the 1960s, and many others. Most are green, though, each decorated with the style of lights and objects that were popular in the decade it represents.

This display may also be an appetizer for something else Kranert has in mind for a little later on this year. She’s planning a toys-only museum show.

The Christmas room is just one of several museum displays available in the venue right now. A new one, based on the life of escaped slave and abolitionist Moses Roper, has just begun, and there are several permanent sets in the museum as well featuring various aspects of life in the Florida Panhandle.