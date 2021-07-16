 Skip to main content
'Christmas in July' set for next weekend in Marianna
MADISON STREET PARK

'Christmas in July' set for next weekend in Marianna

Farmers Market

In this Floridan file photo, Sally Waxgiser, left, offers some free samples to Della and Harold Stephens at the Marianna City Farmers Market in Madison Street Park. On Saturday, July 24, the market, Panhandle Artists and Crafters and Main Street Marianna will join forces to present “Christmas in July.”

 MARK SKINNER, FLORIDAN FILE

The Marianna City Farmers’ Market, Panhandle Artists & Crafters and Main Street Marianna have joined forces for “Christmas in July” at Madison Street Park.

The event will be Saturday, July 24, in the downtown park pavilion, from 7 a.m. until around noon. The park is just up the hill from the Winn-Dixie on U.S. Highway 90 (Lafayette Street) in Marianna.

The Panhandle Artists & Crafters will be offering Christmas wares such as decorations, jewelry, paintings, knitted goods and woven textiles, handcrafted pens, various wood worked items, ceramics, painted and fashioned gourds, bird houses, plants and much more.

Farmers will continue to offer their locally grown produce and cottage food providers will be there with all sorts of jams, jellies and baked goods.

The Sweet Leaf food truck and the Ice Box will be there as well.

Many door prizes will be available.

