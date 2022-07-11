Chuck Hatcher is director of DEP’s Recreation and Parks

The big state job that Marianna’s Chuck Hatcher has held on an interim basis since 2021 is now his for the long term.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton has announced Hatcher has been named the new director for the agency’s Division of Recreation and Parks (DRP).

In this role, Hatcher will oversee the management of the Florida State Parks system. Hatcher has twice served as acting director (2017 and 2021-present) and has held leadership positions in DRP since 2016.

“Chuck has been an integral member of the DEP team and we are thrilled to welcome him as the new director of Florida State Parks,” Hamilton said. “Our state parks are already the best in the nation, and his leadership will take them to even greater heights.”

Hatcher joined DEP in 2016 as the assistant director of field operations for Florida State Parks.

Since then, Florida State Parks has become the nation’s first four-time winner of the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management and has reached milestones in attendance, revenue and resource management.

Upon taking over as acting director in November 2021, Hatcher immediately guided Florida State Parks in opening two new properties in the Florida Panhandle – William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area and the Bluffs of St. Teresa.

In a press release about his official appointment, DEP noted that Hatcher “has continued to champion major progress on hurricanes Michael and Irma recovery projects, including reopening of phase 1 and 2 camping at St. Andrews State Park, while overseeing the completion of phase 3; Reopening of camping at Bahia Honda State Park; and continuous monitoring of the rehabilitation of T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.

“To serve as the director of Florida State Parks is the honor of a lifetime,” Hatcher said in the release. “Florida’s state parks, trails and historic sites are made up of amazing natural and cultural resources, as well as amazing people. I am grateful to Secretary Hamilton for trusting me to lead this team.”

Before joining DEP, Hatcher served for several years as the director of the Jackson County parks department. He received the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Leadership Award in 2009 and was recognized as the county’s Conservationist Farmer of the Year in 2017.