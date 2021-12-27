Churches wrap up a season of giving

Local church congregations and other groups are finally done with their holiday giving efforts for 2021, with the last of the gifts making their way to families in need by Christmas Day.

Food, toys and more were distributed locally and some things went to far-flung places in the world. Churches played a big role in the giving.

Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna, for instance, was once again the Jackson County collection point for the global Shoebox Christmas drive in which locals provided toys and other treats for children in great need around the world.

Congregations from many churches joined in that effort, as well as the in Toys for Tots campaign that brought toys to youngsters in local households that needed an assist.

There were other efforts by local churches throughout the holiday, many of which were not publicized.