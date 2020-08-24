 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Citizen's Lodge repairs underway
0 comments

Citizen's Lodge repairs underway

County: Use caution around debris, machinery

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Citizen's Lodge repairs underway

County officials advise visitors to Citizen’s Lodge in Marianna use caution walking around the construction area as repairs are made.

 JACKSON COUNTY, PROVIDED

The Citizen’s Lodge roof repair project is currently underway.

This project is part of Jackson County’s Long-Term Recovery Plan following damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Construction is currently underway and over the next few weeks Acro Construction LLC will be staging various building materials around the area. During this construction phase, visitors are advised to be cautious when walking around the building as there will be debris and heavy machinery in the area.

The project is estimated to take 6-8 weeks to complete and will be paid for using a combination of FEMA and Jackson County funds. For more information please contact our Long-Term Recovery office at 850-482-9633, ext. 221.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dad and sons open hot dog stand
Local

Dad and sons open hot dog stand

Jackson County resident Stanley Arnold had yearned to open a hot dog stand for a long time. The father of two finally took the plunge a few mo…

+3
Jacob gets historic marker
Local

Jacob gets historic marker

  • Updated

Jacob was formally incorporated as a town in 1984, but its history goes back to the 1800s, originating with the migration of several former sl…

Local

Primary results in for Jackson County

  • Updated

(Editor’s Note: All results are unofficial until verified by election officials in a final check and “curing” of some provisional and mail-in …

Chipola College announces new hires
Local

Chipola College announces new hires

  • Updated

Newly hired Chipola College employees were recognized during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 17. Thirteen new employees w…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 19-21:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert