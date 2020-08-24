Citizen's Lodge repairs underway

The Citizen’s Lodge roof repair project is currently underway.
This project is part of Jackson County’s Long-Term Recovery Plan following damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Construction is currently underway and over the next few weeks Acro Construction LLC will be staging various building materials around the area. During this construction phase, visitors are advised to be cautious when walking around the building as there will be debris and heavy machinery in the area.
The project is estimated to take 6-8 weeks to complete and will be paid for using a combination of FEMA and Jackson County funds. For more information please contact our Long-Term Recovery office at 850-482-9633, ext. 221.
