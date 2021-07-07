City Manager Jim Dean visits Marianna Optimist Club

Marianna City Manager Jim Dean was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Optimist Club of Marianna. Mr. Dean brought the club up to speed on numerous projects currently underway in the city, as well as several that are about to commence.

The projects ranged from road paving to solar, as well as beautification efforts in the downtown area. Many of these undertakings are funded either partially or completely by federal or state funding. Mr. Dean told the capacity crowd that one of the first things that many large corporations inquire about when considering locating in our area, is the capacity of our infrastructure, mainly water and sewer. The city is proud to report that they are the owners of a waste disposal system that is valued at three quarters of a billion dollars and is currently only running at 20%-30% capacity. This alone is a major draw to potential employers.