City of Marianna welcomes Gymtrix Athletics

Gymtrix Athletics opened at 2976 Penn Avenue in Marianna on July 6. Owner Katie Phillips Smith brings with her a lifetime of gymnastic experience to youth in the community.
Katie was born and raised in central New York, where she was a competitive gymnast for more than 16 years. She began gymnastics when she was two years old and was competing by age five. In fact, she was home-schooled during her high school years to enable her to compete in “nationals”. After graduation Katie attended Cayuga Community College, where she earned her Associates of Arts degree in Psychology. She later returned to the same college to earn her registered nursing degree. So after Katie began working as a travel-contract, critical-care nurse in New York State. In 2012 when Katie’s daughter was about ten years old, she opened her own gym in New York and began judging for USA Gymnastics. “It was a great experience for sure,” Katie recalled.
Although Katie’s life was certainly full, this would not be the end of her adventure.
“In 2016 I dropped my packet into the Army for their commission as a medical officer and was accepted,” she continued. “So, I went down to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.”
While Katie enjoyed her time with the army, she left after a couple of years due to an unforeseen medical reason. Despite the setback Katie’s tenacity led her in a new direction. She went to Frontier Nursing University to complete an accelerated master’s program in nursing.
Katie graduated in 2019 as Certified Nurse Midwife. While in school she met and became friends with Jordan Miles. After graduation Katie returned for a brief period of time to complete her residency before moving to Naples. That’s when Katie learned from her friend Jordan Miles about a position in Marianna. Jordan had taken a position under Dr. Muniz to start a midwife program in Jackson County. Katie interviewed for the opening last December and began working in January. Jordan and Katie have similar qualifications and work as a team under doctors Muniz and Dorbu.
“I like the quiet, small town,” Katie added. “It’s great!” she continued, “I hated that I haven’t had my own gym for all these years.”
“Even though I’m getting older, I still tumble and do gymnastics, and I missed my gym horribly,” Katie explained. So, Katie began looking around to see what the area had to offer in the way of gymnastics for her own children. The businesses that she came across had great facilities and programs, but were more focused on cheering. Katie trained gymnastics and cheering in New York at her gym, but she was more interested in a focus on gymnastics now. So, she decided to open her own gym. Although Katie didn’t anticipate opening a gym so quickly, when her family drove by a building on Penn Avenue with a big lease sign, she had to stop. She thought it would be perfect, but didn’t realize what a great offer she would receive from the owners. The rest is history.
Now, Katie is in the process of setting up equipment. “We just got our 40’x40’ competition floor setup in the back,” she said smiling. After only two weeks of being open, 26 children have signed up for classes. “We have lots of preschool kids, which is awesome.” Katie recalled that in New York she didn’t have that many preschool children interested in the program. “We limit our class sizes on preschool kids to five children per class,” Katie clarified. Beginner and intermediate gymnastics classes are limited to eight students. “I’m hoping to build up a competitive group, but it will probably be next season,” she explained. With Katie’s connections and experience, the facility and training will definitely be a regional draw.
Katie offers several programs for area youth. Gym and Learn is for virtual school students. The program is open for a maximum of 30 students. The youth need to bring their laptop or tablet along with their assignments. Katie and her staff are not educators, but are available to assist with homework. To ensure social distancing is followed, the students will be broken up into three groups of ten or less with different rotation schedules. The rotation schedule includes school work time, gymnastics, ninja, arts and crafts, music and open gym free-time. “The kiddos are able to socialize in small groups, rather than being stuck at home,” she continued. Katie and her staff will provide two snacks, but the children will need to bring their lunch. At this time sign-up is weekly, but there may be a daily option at a later date.
Katie has an affordable after-school program for those who are returning to school. Not only do the students receive help with their homework, but they have a choice of one gymnastics or ninja class each a week, as well as gym time and a snack. This class is limited to about 30 students. What could be better than picking up your children after work, and not only is their homework done, but they have gotten all their energy out in a safe environment and developed healthy habits that will follow them through life!
Katie’s future plans include a possible program for adults. “There’s a lot of gymnast who age out, and they want to do gymnastics still,” she explained. Katie shared that you can start gymnastics at any time. “One of my old coaches is 68 now and every year she makes sure she does a couple of flips on her birthday,” she shared. “I’m also working with Dr. Braxton from Hope School on a Special Olympics for gymnastics.” Katie added, “I’m going to be offering it free for any kiddos at Hope School that want to do it.”
Gymnastics has many benefits. Katie shared, “I have a couple of kiddos that are 14 months old now, who work on coordination, balance, strength, special awareness and socialization out of the home.” According to Katie, these benefits transfer well to other sports. School-age children learn time management skills and focus. Gymnastics even helps with anxiety. Gymnastic classes include games and activities that work all the muscles in different body positions that are fun. “They don’t even realize they are working,” Katie added. That is probably the reason Katie loved competing even as a young child.
Katie is married to William Smith and they have eight children. Katie is still delivering babies. She sees patients at the office two days a week. In her spare time Katie has a cheerleading bow business, where all bows and t-shirts are created in house. It’s called Budget Bows. You can find her business at www.budget-bows.com and on Facebook.
What a great family and business to have in Marianna! Visit Katie at Gymtrix Athletics at 2976 Penn Avenue or call 315-800-3213. Gymtrix Athletics can be found online at www.gymtrixathletics.com, as well as Facebook and Instagram. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the city of Marianna.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!