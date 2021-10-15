Clark is Tuesday’s guest speaker for Chipola Regional Arts Association

The president of The Artists Guild of Northwest Florida will be the guest speaker at next Tuesday’s Chipola Regional Arts Association meeting. Lillie Clark is serving her second year in that role for the Guild.

The Oct. 19 Dutch treat luncheon at Jim’s Buffet and Grill starts at 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning at noon.

Clark is an artist and also works with children in the arts. She is also one of the key people involved in the transformation of the old Springfield School into a mini-museum and art gallery, and will be speaking on that topic Tuesday.

The Springfield School Museum is on Union Road west of Marianna in an area known as the Springfield community. Waddell’s Mill Pond is visible from the back of the structure.

Clark was a key advocate for the restoration of the school. She and others pursued grants from the Bureau of Historic Preservation-Division of Historical Resources with assistance from the Florida Historical Commission.

Clark, who owns LMC Impressions and The Gallery of Art on Safari Road, arranges tours of the nearby Springfield School Museum.