Click It or Ticket campaign begins May 24

Drivers need to take a moment to think and double check their readiness before they start their engines: The nationwide Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign begins May 24 and continues through June 6.
In a press release issued by the Marianna Police Department, motorists were put on notice of an enhanced seatbelt enforcement period in its jurisdiction, adding that many other law enforcement agencies around the country are also teaming up in the effort.
“State and local law enforcement organizations will be teaming up with law enforcement nationwide to assist The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in their initiative to increase to use of seatbelts in motor vehicles,” the release stated.
“According to NHTAS, in 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.—5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations both day and night. In Marianna, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is a fine of $113.”
“The importance of this campaign comes at a time when your roadways will be filled with an increased number of cars due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday,” the release continues.
“The data shows that in years past during this time of year there has been a decrease in seat belt usage. This is why it is imperative that we get the word out about the importance of seat belt safety. In 2019, we lost 14 community members of Jackson County because of traffic crashes, almost twice as many males were killed compared to females, which can be directly attributed to males having a lower seat belt use rate.”
“We aren’t handing out tickets for the thrill of it, the data has shown that an increase in enforcement wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving,” the release states.
“If you know a friend or family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone – front seat and back, child and adult – needs to remember to buckle up.”