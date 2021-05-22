Click It or Ticket campaign begins May 24

Drivers need to take a moment to think and double check their readiness before they start their engines: The nationwide Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign begins May 24 and continues through June 6.

In a press release issued by the Marianna Police Department, motorists were put on notice of an enhanced seatbelt enforcement period in its jurisdiction, adding that many other law enforcement agencies around the country are also teaming up in the effort.

“State and local law enforcement organizations will be teaming up with law enforcement nationwide to assist The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in their initiative to increase to use of seatbelts in motor vehicles,” the release stated.

“According to NHTAS, in 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.—5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations both day and night. In Marianna, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is a fine of $113.”