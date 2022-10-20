 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coats for Kids campaign is on in Jackson County

Coats for Kids campaign is on

Envison Credit Union launched its new Coats for Kids campaign recently. Drop new donated coats off at the Marianna branch library through Oct. 31.

 FLORIDAN FILE PHOTO

This year Envision Credit Union launched Coats for Kids, a community initiative to collect new coats for children in the Jackson County community.

“Even though we live in the south, the winters can bring freezing temperatures,” organizers said in a press release.

“Coats are an expense that may not make the cut for some people, which is why Envision wants to help keep our kids warm this winter.”

Between now and Oct. 31, bring new kids’ coats of any size to the Coats for Kids drop box inside the Marianna branch of the Jackson County Library System to help donate to this cause.

Envision will collect the coats and distribute them to children in need of them.

