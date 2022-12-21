Cold-weather Christmas ahead

Frost on windshields early Monday morning hinted at what’s to come for the next few mornings: It’ll be a very cold-weather Christmas this year in Jackson County.

The National Weather Service predicts lows in the 20s for Jackson County Friday through Sunday, a freezing Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs hovering in the 40s on those days.

The overnight temperatures were expected to begin dipping into the 30s Thursday night.

There’s also potential rain in the forecast Thursday evening.

Protecting people, plants, pets and pipes will be priorities in these coming days.

The University of Florida/IFAS has issued an advisory about plant protection in light of the deep freeze.

There’s a right way and a wrong way to cover trees and shrubs for frost protection.

“Lollipops, where the cloth is wrapped around the tree and tied to the trunk are a waste of time,” the experts warn. “Ideally your cloth reaches the ground to trap heat in.”

Use frost cloth to completely cover cold sensitive plants, they advise, adding that, if you don’t have a frost cloth, something like a sheet might also do the job.

“Be sure to make complete contact with the ground and use heavy objects to keep the fabric secure,” the release continues.

“Use a non-plastic covering. Frost cloths can be found at hardware stores and garden centers, or large blankets or bedsheets also work,” the release states. “The covering should drape over the plant and reach the ground. Use bricks or other weights to hold the covering to the ground. Plastic, they explain, can heath up like a greenhouse and cause more problems than it solves.

They recommend removing the cold protection covering once temperatures are above 32 degrees.

“If you leave the covering on when it gets warm and the sun is shining brightly, it may get too hot inside the cover and stress out the plants,” the release states.

“Make sure the plants are well watered before the freeze event. For smaller plants, a little cover of straw or hay can also give it a few degrees of protection,” it continues.

Not everything needs to be covered. Follow right plant, right place, and there is less stress and work. If you do cover, be sure to have the cover touch the ground to capture the heat – no lollipops,” the release concludes.