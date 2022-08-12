Combat on Merritt’s Mill Pond hydrilla begins soon

A strategy to help get hydrilla and other weeds under control in Merritt’s Mill Pond will begin Aug. 29 and continue into September, the Jackson County Commission announced this week.

According to a press release from Jackson County Public Information Officer Dylan Bass, the county contracted with a mechanical harvesting company to remove hydrilla and other unspecified materials from the main channel of the Mill Pond.

The move is intended to help vessels navigate it and open more area so that future herbicide treatments can have greater impact, officials said.

“To start this process, biologists from the University of Florida, along with FWC will conduct a dye-trace study during the week of August 29,” the release states.

Boaters may be able to see the red dye in the water if they’re out on the pond, but it likely won’t be visible from the road, county official Rett Daniels said in a conversation following the press release.

The dye helps determine the flow of water and the amount of herbicide needed in a subsequent grass treatment that is to follow during the week of Sept. 12-16, the release stated.

It went on to provide some information about how the herbicide will be used.

“The herbicide treatment uses a pulsed drip system dispersing ‘Aquathol K’ over the course of the week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The results will be monitored over the following weeks to determine effectiveness,” it stated.

Daniels said in the conversation following the press release the application of the herbicide will not necessitate the close of the water to swimmers, boaters, fishermen or other users and that it poses no threat to humans or fish.

He said that although there could be some “collateral damage” to desirable aquatic vegetation such as eel grass, that is expected to be minor as the concentration of hydrilla is so thick that it will be a big target and therefore take the brunt of the application.

The release also spoke of the reason this is being done.

“Merritt’s Mill Pond is one of Jackson County’s most highly valued natural resources. It exists not only as a source of recreation for visitors and locals alike, but also as a home to many citizens with property on its shores,” the release states.

“Over the years, the hydrilla grass levels have increased which impacts life on and in the water…the county has taken many different approaches to manage the grass levels.

“The Board, along with staff, would like to ensure the community that we are making every effort to address this situation for the health of the ecosystem as well as the longevity of public access,” it concluded.