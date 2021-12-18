 Skip to main content
Commissioners serve up a party
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Commissioners serve up a party

Jackson County Commissioners and Administrator Wilanne Daniels took posts on the serving line this week at a staff party held in the Jackson County Agriculture Complex on Penn Avenue in Marianna.

Jackson Hospital prepared the meal but county board members scooped into plates for the some 260 people employed by the county across 18 departments.

Door prizes were also given out during the party, held Tuesday immediately following the board’s second-Tuesday session of December.

Here are some photos from the event.

