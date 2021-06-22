 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Community calendar

Wednesday, June 23

Marianna Optimist Club Meeting – Noon Wednesdays at Jim’s Buffet & Grill, 4329 Lafayette St., Marianna.

Lunch-break Bible Study – noon Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 2898 Jefferson St., Marianna. Initial sessions will focus on the book of James. The community is invited. For more, call 850-526-2430 or 850-765-3659.

Revival – 6 p.m. nightly June 23-25 at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sneads. Evangelist/Little Zion Elder Jeffery Wooden will be the speaker.

Thursday, June 24 Revival – 6 p.m. nightly June 23-25 at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sneads. Evangelist/Little Zion Elder Jeffery Wooden will be the speaker.

Second West District Baptist Association Prayer Line – 7 p.m. Thursdays. Call 313-209-8800 and enter access code 4534994# when prompted.

Friday, June 25

Revival – 6 p.m. nightly June 23-25 at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sneads. Evangelist/Little Zion Elder Jeffery Wooden will be the speaker.

Saturday, June 26

Marianna City Farmers’ Market – 7 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, through fall, at Madison Street Park.

Monday, June 28

Jackson County Economic Development Committee Board Meeting – 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month, in the Opportunity Florida meeting room, 4636 US 90, Marianna. For more, call 850-633-2203.

Wednesday, June 30

Marianna Optimist Club Meeting – Noon Wednesdays at Jim’s Buffet & Grill, 4329 Lafayette St., Marianna.

Lunch-break Bible Study – noon Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 2898 Jefferson St., Marianna. Initial sessions will focus on the book of James. The community is invited. For more, call 850-526-2430 or 850-765-3659.

Email updates or additions to editorial@jcfloridan.com with “calendar” in the subject line.

