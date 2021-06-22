Community calendar

Wednesday, June 23
Marianna Optimist Club Meeting – Noon Wednesdays at Jim’s Buffet & Grill, 4329 Lafayette St., Marianna.
Lunch-break Bible Study – noon Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 2898 Jefferson St., Marianna. Initial sessions will focus on the book of James. The community is invited. For more, call 850-526-2430 or 850-765-3659.
Revival – 6 p.m. nightly June 23-25 at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sneads. Evangelist/Little Zion Elder Jeffery Wooden will be the speaker.
Second West District Baptist Association Prayer Line – 7 p.m. Thursdays. Call 313-209-8800 and enter access code 4534994# when prompted.
Friday, June 25
Saturday, June 26
Marianna City Farmers’ Market – 7 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, through fall, at Madison Street Park.
Monday, June 28
Jackson County Economic Development Committee Board Meeting – 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month, in the Opportunity Florida meeting room, 4636 US 90, Marianna. For more, call 850-633-2203.
Wednesday, June 30
Email updates or additions to editorial@jcfloridan.com with “calendar” in the subject line.