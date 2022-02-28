Compass Lake in the Hills POA member speaks of letter's intent

Compass Lake in the Hills Property Owners Association member Arty Penello reached out Monday to talk about a story that appeared in the Jackson County Floridan last Saturday regarding the Jackson County Commissioner’s upcoming executive session.
The purpose of the board’s March 8 executive session at 8 a.m. is for the purpose of considering the future of a complaint the county prepared for the court over a letter that the POA sent to lot owners in the subdivision more than two years ago.
The late-2019 POA letter begins with the salutation “Dear Property Owner,” and states, in part, that “Beginning Oct. 1st, a new membership fee will take affect (sic) for all lots in Compass Lake in the Hills. Each lot will be assessed an annual fee of $135.”
The county owns three parcels there and received the letter along with other owners. The county asserts that the POA has no right to assess such a fee upon lot owners simply because they own lots in the subdivision, and prepared the court complaint challenging it.
Last Saturday’s story, in error, put the date of the executive session as March 9, Penello pointed out in his call to the Floridan, but that was not the primary basis for his reach-out. His objection was based on the story stating that the POA was “demanding” payment of the fee.
The letter does not use the language voluntary or mandatory.
Penello said that, in his personal opinion as a POA board member, that he feels the letter clearly is not a “demand” for payment and should be interpreted instead as a notification of a voluntary payment opportunity.
“The fee is voluntary,” Penello said. “It’s not a fee that is forced upon anybody. Property owners that choose to pay this fee are entitled to discounts on the cost of the use of the amenities at Compass Lake in the Hills, such as rental fees for cabins or campgrounds, and other amenities,” Penello said. “I can’t speak for the rest of the board members, but I think when we wrote the letter, we interpreted it as pretty clear (that this was voluntary). This has been explained to the county,” he said, adding that he believed that clarification was made immediately upon the county’s receipt of the letter.
The letter does not speak of discounts associated with paying the fee, nor speak of any penalties associated with not paying it.
“There has been some misinterpretation and I apologize for it, but it is not a mandatory fee, it is strictly voluntary. It is not a fee that is forced upon anybody,” he asserted.
He said that, while he was not at liberty to say how many property owners had paid, that “a good number of people” have responded and voluntarily paid.
He said he hopes the county and the POA can end the “hard feelings” that he says may have sometimes existed between the two entities and that in the end can work together to increase visits to the area.
“I was kind of hoping that the county would be a little more open to using us as another avenue of drawing people to the county,” Penello said. “It’s a beautiful area for camping and enjoying this part of the country. We’ve got the disk golf course down there, and we’re working on getting all the amenities in top shape. Seven new houses have gone up on the east side of SR 167 out here, and that tells me that people are being drawn to the area. That’s why the county should be working with us, not against us. I say, let’s sit down and talk...maybe there’s something we can do together.”
The amenities in the subdivision are holdings of the POA. The county asserts that it cannot assess fees upon lot owners for the upkeep of those assets simply because the lot owners have property in the subdivision.
Penello said that was not the intent of the letter. In calling it a “membership fee,” he asserts, the POA had made it clear that the fee was for membership to the POA, not a mandatory fee for lot owners simply because they’re lot owners.
“We don’t want anyone to be forced to pay anything,” he said, “that was not the intent of that letter. I wish, personally, that we could put this behind us and move forward together.”