Compass Lake in the Hills POA member speaks of letter's intent

He said he hopes the county and the POA can end the “hard feelings” that he says may have sometimes existed between the two entities and that in the end can work together to increase visits to the area.

“I was kind of hoping that the county would be a little more open to using us as another avenue of drawing people to the county,” Penello said. “It’s a beautiful area for camping and enjoying this part of the country. We’ve got the disk golf course down there, and we’re working on getting all the amenities in top shape. Seven new houses have gone up on the east side of SR 167 out here, and that tells me that people are being drawn to the area. That’s why the county should be working with us, not against us. I say, let’s sit down and talk...maybe there’s something we can do together.”

The amenities in the subdivision are holdings of the POA. The county asserts that it cannot assess fees upon lot owners for the upkeep of those assets simply because the lot owners have property in the subdivision.

Penello said that was not the intent of the letter. In calling it a “membership fee,” he asserts, the POA had made it clear that the fee was for membership to the POA, not a mandatory fee for lot owners simply because they’re lot owners.

“We don’t want anyone to be forced to pay anything,” he said, “that was not the intent of that letter. I wish, personally, that we could put this behind us and move forward together.”