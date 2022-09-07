Concert at Trinity Powerhouse is Sept. 17

Trinity Powerhouse Church of God By Faith will host a free outdoor gospel concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The church is located at 2854 Orange St. in Marianna. Those attending should bring lawn chairs for their seating. The event theme is “I Saw The Light.”

The concert will feature performers from Florida, Alabama and Georgia, and will offer many styles of gospel, including traditional, contemporary, southern Christian and more.

There will also be food and various product vendors and opportunities for family fun.

WTYS radio personality Debra Hatcher will be the emcee.