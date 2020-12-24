 Skip to main content
Conrad is Hay Farmer of the Year
Bill Conrad is Hay Farmer of the Year.

 JACKSON COUNTY EXTENSION, PROVIDED

Bill, B.J, Elijah, Joe and Heidi Conrad have produced the highest quality hay in the county for the past seven years.

This year Bill’s best perennial peanut hay not only won the county award but was also recognized as the category winner of the Southeast Hay Contest, held annually in conjunction with the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

The farm’s top entry had a relative forage quality (RFQ) index of 232, 14% crude protein, and 72% total digestible nutrients (TDN).

“Our farm was primarily a row crop operation, but over the years we’ve transitioned into hay,” Bishop said. “I’ve been raising perennial peanut hay since 2005, and have been increasing my acres ever since. We face challenges every year with the hay market, weeds and changing weather. Every year is different with new challenges, but we’re looking forward to making a good crop again next year.”

The hay farmer of the year recognition is based on forage quality test results submitted through the Extension Service to a forage lab for analysis, with recognition given to the farmer that submitted the forage sample with the highest RFQ score.

