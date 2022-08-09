Construction grads building careers

Read blueprints, know enough about Computer Aided Design (CAD) systems to do some designing with it, frame the walls and wood floors of a house, and build some cabinets for it.

Those are a few of the key skills you can walk away with, along with nationally industry-recognized certificates to prove your ability, if you complete the Building and Construction Technology program at Chipola College.

You’ll also have an advocate in your job-search if you’ve done well: Your instructor, Scott Phelps, has more than four decades of construction/infrastructure experience and numerous contacts with businesses that need workers in those fields. He puts those to use as he tries to pair grads with potential employers.

The tuition for the program is paid in three increments: Two of about $1,200 each and one of about $400. There are also three books to buy, which together cost about $400.

But the teacher has some good news on that front: Scholarships will very likely be available through the Chipola Foundation or the school’s Workforce Development division, and they’re not just necessarily for immediately-graduating high school seniors. You can call Chipola and ask to speak to Building and Construction Technology to find out more about the scholarships and about the program and how it works.

“Don’t let money be an obstacle: There are scholarships available at the Foundation and also possibly Workforce scholarships,” Phelps said. “Several organizations try to provide scholarships and there’s usually some money available. If they’re serious, and in need of a scholarship, they should pursue.”

The course requires commitment-you’ll be in school for roughly eight hours Monday through Thursday. It comes to more than 1,000 hours for the 10 months.

Two men that completed the program on June 27 had jobs in the field lined up the very next day.

Although both chose to pursue work in carpentry, Austin Winget and Jay Phelps might also have been able to quickly get jobs with an electrician or plumber as apprentices with the basic grounding they got in those field in the Chipola program even though its primary focus is on the building aspect.

Winget and Phelps said they’d highly recommend the program to others with an interest in construction-related trades. Both cited the fact that they had a chance to learn about more than one aspect in the field, of the advantages of having an instructor with so many years of working in the trades before he became a teacher of them, and of the benefits of having a teacher-student ratio that allowed much one-on-one attention.

Of course Jay Phelps might have extra insight into the talents of their teacher: Scott Phelps is his father. The son already had an AA degree from Chipola and was on a path toward a career in business accounting but had worked with a friend in the construction field one summer and came to the realization that he wanted to pursue it further. His dad had finished teaching the new Chipola program in its inaugural year and the deadline for registering as a student for its second year was fast approaching in August of 2021 when he spoke with his parents about his interest in the construction course his dad was teaching.

With their blessings, he adjusted his course. Instead of immediately taking the advanced level courses he needed to sit for a CPA exam, he registered for his dad’s program and put the CPA exam on hold for now. He figures to use all he learned in his business courses to help him in his personal finances and, potentially, down the road several years from now, in business if he chooses to establish his own company someday or work in that field again.

The opportunity to learn from his father in a classroom setting, he said, was a priceless experience that gave him an even deeper appreciation of his dad’s abilities.

Winget and Phelps finished their 10-month program with a real-world project to their credit. They and their classmates worked on the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity’s four-house project recently completed on Chipola Street in Marianna. The third house in the row was built completely by that team.