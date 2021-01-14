Construction of Greenwood grocery begins

It also a means a return to work for about 20 people who used to work there. All were offered their jobs back, and all but one are expected to accept.

For many young people in the community, the Greenwood Supermarket was their first place of employment. Some stayed on for years with the company, while others used the experienced gained to make their way in other occupations. Many come back to visit the Smiths, thanking them and their team for all they were able learn and internalize there about the work ethic.

Among those attending Thursday’s groundbreaking was Melvin Baker. He’s a representative of Associated Groceries of the South. He’d supplied the Smiths with most of their merchandise over the years. He said Thursday that he’d never doubted they’d be back in business someday.

He’s one of those who knows Bill Smith is a little addicted to the grocery business. Smith has been working in it since he was 16, serving first as a bag boy for the old IGA in Marianna and working his way up over a 23-year-span. He was the store manager by the time he decided to strike out his own as an entrepreneur. He also has one in Altha and that one, Smith Grocery, survived the hurricane that came just before the fire that shut him down in Greenwood. Some of his people have been working there in the two years since the fire.