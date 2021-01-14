Construction of Greenwood grocery begins

Greenwood has been without a grocery store for more than two years now, ever since a fire significantly damaged the building where Bill and Christine Smith had run the Greenwood Supermarket and deli for many years, starting in 1994. The fire had come about a month after Hurricane Michael tore through the community in October of 2018.
But at a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, the community and the couple celebrated the start of construction on their now grocery store that they expect to have open in nine months or so. It’s right next door to the building they’d leased for all those years.
Their new grocery will include 7,500 sq. ft., instead of the 6,000 sq. ft. they had before. The Smiths say they’re planning to expand their deli side.
That news delighted the crowd assembled to witness the groundbreaking arranged by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
The deli was a popular spot for businesses and other operations located within a short stretch of miles north and south of it. Nearby workers from a prison, a school, a residential center, commercial outfits and more could drive a quiet few miles and avoid a trip in to the busier Marianna traffic for lunch.
And as for the grocery store, its arrival will put an end to the 20-mile-round-trip grocery trips for many Greenwood residents. Their regulars had to endure that inconvenience since the store shut down.
It also a means a return to work for about 20 people who used to work there. All were offered their jobs back, and all but one are expected to accept.
For many young people in the community, the Greenwood Supermarket was their first place of employment. Some stayed on for years with the company, while others used the experienced gained to make their way in other occupations. Many come back to visit the Smiths, thanking them and their team for all they were able learn and internalize there about the work ethic.
Among those attending Thursday’s groundbreaking was Melvin Baker. He’s a representative of Associated Groceries of the South. He’d supplied the Smiths with most of their merchandise over the years. He said Thursday that he’d never doubted they’d be back in business someday.
He’s one of those who knows Bill Smith is a little addicted to the grocery business. Smith has been working in it since he was 16, serving first as a bag boy for the old IGA in Marianna and working his way up over a 23-year-span. He was the store manager by the time he decided to strike out his own as an entrepreneur. He also has one in Altha and that one, Smith Grocery, survived the hurricane that came just before the fire that shut him down in Greenwood. Some of his people have been working there in the two years since the fire.
The connection between the couple and their employees is like family, some of their workers said Thursday, just as it is between the owners and the customers who eagerly await their return.
For the contractor building their store, Rex Wimberly of M&W Construction, it’s also like working for family. He and Christine worked together as teachers at one point, and he still remembers Bill from that old IGA gig in Marianna. Wimberley said it’s an honor to be building the store for people he has admired for many years.
The store is located at 4193 Bryan Street (State Road 71). They anticipate open hours will be 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.