Consultant invoices approved at Jackson County board meeting
Consultant invoices approved at Jackson County board meeting

Consultant invoices approved

Two consultants with GP Strategies meet with Jackson County Commissioners in one of several ongoing discussions related to the company's assistance in getting county work projects processed for state or federal funding.

 Deborah Buckhalter

Jackson County Commissioners typically meet twice a month in regular sessions, at 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday and at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday. Additional meetings are sometimes scheduled and times occasionally rescheduled. The board also meets in special budget workshops as each coming fiscal year approaches.

Here are some highlights from the board’s July 14 regular morning meeting in matters related to payments being made to GP Strategies, a consulting firm helping the county submit its Hurricane Michael projects, and other disaster-related funding requests, to the appropriate state or federal sources. The content here is primarily from meeting minutes compiled by county staff.

Karlyn Tidwell, Deputy County Administrator, presented a request to approve Task Order #5 in the amount of $299,946.57 for work done from January 2019 to June 30, 2021 relating to Hurricane Michael. A motion was made by Commissioner Eric Hill, seconded by Commissioner James Peacock and carried unanimously to approve the payment.

Tidwell also presented a request to approve the company’s Task Order #6 in the amount of $297,703.55, also related to Hurricane Michael; Task Order #7 in the amount of $324,164.10 related to work done for the Flood of 2014; and Task Order #8 in the amount of $276,589.10 for Hurricane Michael.

A motion was made by Commissioner Chuck Lockey, seconded by Peacock and carried unanimously to approve Task Orders nos. 6, 7 and 8 with GP Strategies.

The grand rounded total for the four GP Strategies task orders was $1,198,402.

