Cottage food workshop is Feb. 15 in Marianna

Do you produce food from a home kitchen to sell to the public or are you interested in getting started? There’s a workshop for you.
The cottage food industry workshop is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna.
When Linda Weiland started Wolf Bay Farm in 2008 and became interested in getting into the cottage food market, she had to research all the rules for the industry on her own.
Once she was grounded in those, she was able to put her added-value plan into place. She offers various products for sale at the Marianna Farmers Market and elsewhere. She has honey, breads, jams and more at those venues. And the local farmers’ market keeps her and its other vendors up to speed on any changes that come along-she said the group is a stickler for making sure their participants stay in compliance.
She said she’s happy for the sake of others about the upcoming “cottage food” market workshop, as it provides in one place and time all the information she had to hunt down on her own all those years ago.
“A lot of your questions could be answered right there, and I absolutely think it’s an important opportunity,” Weiland said. “We (and all others at the Marianna Farmers Market/Jackson County Growers’ Association) have always gone by the cottage rules and promote the guidelines, but there are people out there that are not following them, and they need to know what’s expected. There are certain legal paths you must follow in doing this.”
“The workshop will provide information on Florida’s cottage food regulations including recent updates, labeling requirements, guidance on which foods qualify as cottage foods, and food safety training, organizers advised in a press release. The cost is $10.
The cottage industry law has been in effect since 2011, said Jackson County Growers’ Association member Sally Waxgiser.
“There have been a lot of cottage foods sold since then; both in our state and in other states as well,” she said. “Too large a percentage of these cottage foods being sold are not being sold within the guidelines of the law. Regulations can often be confusing. I am sure most of these incidents are people just not understanding the law. Some of the major problems I have seen are missing or incomplete labels, missing allergen information, wrong products being sold (salsa, pickles, cream pies, etc), products being sold in retail environments (restaurants, stores, antique shops, food trucks, etc.) and also sold for resale (wholesale). All of these places are not allowed,” Waxgiser continued.
“Although all of the foods within the state guidelines present very little chance of illness, selling products outside of those allowed can present problems. Also, should a problem arise, the lack of contact information would certainly prevent the producer from knowing there is/was a problem. They could potentially continue to replicate the problem. Those products being sold along with permitted foods gives the consumer the feeling that the cottage food they just purchased has been inspected and meets certain government safety criteria, which it doesn’t.
“The Jackson County Growers’ Association/Marianna City Farmers’ Market), in its continuing quest to bring you some of the safest and best local foods available, has asked the Jackson County Extension Service to create a class explaining the law and its intricacies. This way, all those that do sell cottage foods (anywhere in Florida) will have a chance to get the information...and adjust their sales and products accordingly. In their recent annual meeting the “Growers” unanimously approved a By-Law addition that requires all members selling cottage foods to first attend this class. Even though this is not a state law, the group feels there is enough lack of understanding that this class is necessary.”
“The doors are open to all those wanting a bit more information than they can find online,” Waxgiser added.
Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Jackson County Extension Office, 850-482-9620, or visit https://JacksonCountyFCS.Eventbrite.com/.
People with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.