Cottage food workshop is Feb. 15 in Marianna

Do you produce food from a home kitchen to sell to the public or are you interested in getting started? There’s a workshop for you.

The cottage food industry workshop is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna.

When Linda Weiland started Wolf Bay Farm in 2008 and became interested in getting into the cottage food market, she had to research all the rules for the industry on her own.

Once she was grounded in those, she was able to put her added-value plan into place. She offers various products for sale at the Marianna Farmers Market and elsewhere. She has honey, breads, jams and more at those venues. And the local farmers’ market keeps her and its other vendors up to speed on any changes that come along-she said the group is a stickler for making sure their participants stay in compliance.

She said she’s happy for the sake of others about the upcoming “cottage food” market workshop, as it provides in one place and time all the information she had to hunt down on her own all those years ago.