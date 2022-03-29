Cottondale Elementary honor rolls announced

Cottondale Elementary School announces its honor rolls for the third nine-weeks.
1st GradeA Honor Roll—Dakota Anderson, Violette Arbona, Isaac Brown, Isabella Brown, Rylee Christmas, Veda Denney, Aspen Fowler, Roidh Garwood, Charlie Gates, Paisley Harris, Tessa Holden, Gabriel Johnson, Indi Martinez, CydneeAnne Melvin, Spencer Nix, Jayden Oliver-Jennison, Sierra Powell, Ryleigh White
A/B Honor Roll—Michael Berlin, River Bryant, Remembrance Camp, Evan Cantler, Karlea Collins, Jace Fowler, Carson Hayes, Ayden Jackson, Dexton King, Easton Lanier, NeVaeh McCullough, Rhett McLeod, Camdon Meadows, Reed Meadows, Augustus Moseley, Allison Murray, Sharrod Newton, Shy’Riha Newton, Camden Peoples, Sawyer Powell, Ariana Robinson, Ricky Shaw, Sophia Skeen, Leo Smith, Journie Taylor, Amelia Tyus, Ja’Von White, Liam Whitehead
2nd GradeA Honor Roll—Sawyer Baggett, Isla Barber, Buddy Deese, Mason Farkash, William French, Jerrett Mathis, Emmaline Meadows, Ruby Trimble, Hailey Wade
A/B Honor Roll—Evelynn Barnes, Brianna Beckum, Brayla Bellamy, Zoey Caughran, Abbigail Cogburn, Edward Cornog-Kelley, Lawson Creamer, Avah Creel, Brylee Davenport, Anneliese Dean, Jaxton Durham, Noah Emily, Georgia Folsom, Aniyah Henry, Griffin Huff, Coleman Lemieux, Ke’Marion Massaline, Jaxon McCallister, Arynn Meadows, Kyra Odom, Abbygale Powell, William Seiss, Asaiah Singleton, Jayla Weeks, Bryson White, Evan Wilson, Grayson Yon
3rd GradeA Honor Roll—Elliott Batson, Colton O’Neil
A/ B Honor Roll—Kaleb Abbott, Sebastian Aranda, Lily Cannane, Noah Holden, Joselyn Jimenez, Kaleigh Kersee, Emily Kuether, Cheyenne Murray, Shariah Oliver, Andrew Sampson, Kinsley Slack, Blake Smith, Benzley Tyus
4th GradeA Honor Roll—Baylor Barber, Gracelynn Hagans, Barrett Trimble
A/B Honor Roll—Zoey Barnes, Bentley Brockett, Kiana Bush, Kiara Bush, Hunter Carter, Jordyn Ceasor, Kollin Champion, Waylon Creamer, Madison Farkash, Braxton Gilbert, Kira Hardcastle, Royce McLeod, Aspen Odom, Elijah Reynolds, Isabella Richardson, Brooklyn Skipper, Olivia Speers
5th GradeA Honor Roll—Faith Blackwell, Alexandria Brown, Nicholas Crum, Jaxin Perry, Ciara Riopel, Anna Speers, Cedrick Wymes
A/B Honor Roll—Brandon Brincefield, Quavius Britt, Kenden Brooks, Paislea Buckles, John Burgan, Christyn Cassatt, Selena Cornog Kelley, Genevieve DuBray, Forrest Folsom, Merry-Grace Hart, Jake Kelly, Kaitlyn Monk, Lashay Page, Nevaeh Rush, Mya Seay, Rylee Wade, Kyndall Watson, Trinity Willis, Nathan Wilson, Alecia Young, Alexis Young