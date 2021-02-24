Cottondale family to appear on 'Family Feud' again Thursday

A family from Cottondale competed on "Family Feud" Tuesday night and, although they lost in that go-round, they’ll be back for another try against a second team on Thursday night.

Check local listings for the game show's time and channel.

Claire Treadwell, her brother Rod Thornton, her mother, Julie Sasscer, Treadwell’s brother Ted and his wife, Kristen Thornton, make up the team.

Treadwell couldn’t give up any spoilers as to the result of the as-yet unaired results, but said the experience was priceless and led to new friendships with the families they competed against.

She said she’d do it again “in a heartbeat,” saying host Steve Harvey was friendly and chatted with the families during commercial breaks and in other idle moments when they were off camera but on stage. He and the show’s overall atmosphere, she said, promoted a spirit of friendly competition rather than cutthroat, high-stress gaming.

Lifelong fans of the game, Treadwell, her mother, her siblings and her sister-in-law watched re-runs and practiced heavily in the weeks leading up to the filming in Atlanta, further wearing out their already dog-eared copy of the "Family Feud" home board game.