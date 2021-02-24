Cottondale family to appear on 'Family Feud' again Thursday

A family from Cottondale competed on "Family Feud" Tuesday night and, although they lost in that go-round, they’ll be back for another try against a second team on Thursday night.
Check local listings for the game show's time and channel.
Claire Treadwell, her brother Rod Thornton, her mother, Julie Sasscer, Treadwell’s brother Ted and his wife, Kristen Thornton, make up the team.
Treadwell couldn’t give up any spoilers as to the result of the as-yet unaired results, but said the experience was priceless and led to new friendships with the families they competed against.
She said she’d do it again “in a heartbeat,” saying host Steve Harvey was friendly and chatted with the families during commercial breaks and in other idle moments when they were off camera but on stage. He and the show’s overall atmosphere, she said, promoted a spirit of friendly competition rather than cutthroat, high-stress gaming.
Lifelong fans of the game, Treadwell, her mother, her siblings and her sister-in-law watched re-runs and practiced heavily in the weeks leading up to the filming in Atlanta, further wearing out their already dog-eared copy of the "Family Feud" home board game.
She was very surprised, she said, with the show’s producers called last year and invited them, for the second time, to participate.
They’d tried out in 2018 at an audition held at a Wind Creek casino and won a spot with their enthusiasm. They would have filmed California at that point. But by the time that invitation was issued in 2019, Treadwell was out of the country and one of her potential teammates, a brother that works in U.S. law enforcement, was unavoidably tied up in work-related tasks.
Having had to turn the opportunity down, Treadwell figured they’d never hear from the show again. This time, circumstances left her free to go on when she was contacted again in July of 2020.
The show paid for their travel, lodging, food and essentially every other necessary expense associated with their time in Atlanta last September.
“It was great, and super-fun meeting those families...they are people we adore and we’re still in contact. Really, it was the best thing ever. We have new friendships, we had a blast, and we got to compete on a show that we have all loved forever. It’s more about the experience than the final results, and they provided us an unforgettably great one.”