Cottondale FFA earns 3-Star Chapter status

The Cottondale High School FFA Chapter was recently awarded the 3-Star Chapter award by the National FFA, for work done in the 2019-2000 academic year. This is the highest star award given to an FFA Chapter at the national level.
The chapter completed and submitted a rigorous application to the National FFA after being recognized as one of “Florida’s Finest” chapters on the state level. The chapter was required to complete 15 unique events based on the categories of Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture. The chapter will be recognized during the virtual National FFA Convention, slated for October 27-29.
Some examples of projects the team completed to achieve three-star status included planting new trees around the school, co-hosting a gun safety course with its alumni chapter, teaching agricultural literacy to fifth-graders at Cottondale Elementary School, organizing and running a competition fair where students could learn about what the FFA has to offer, and volunteering at the Panama City Rescue Mission.
