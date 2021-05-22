Cottondale FFA wins 2nd state championship

The Cottondale FFA Agricultural Sales & Service Team won the state championship on May 6.

They took the preliminary exam on April 15, scoring first in the state.

They moved on to the state finals, which consisted of the exam, a team sales activity, and individual mock sales call. Team members are Addison Griffin, Hanna McClain, Taylor Dumas and Josh Scurlock.

Josh Scurlock was also the high scoring individual in the state. The team will be recognized at the Florida FFA State Convention in June. They will move on to compete in the national contest in Indianapolis this fall.

Josh Scurlock was recently named as a finalist for the Ryan Rimmer Outstanding District Officer Award. This award is selected by application from the 24 district officers throughout the state and is given to the district officer who excels in their service to Florida FFA. The winner will be announced at the Florida FFA State Convention in June.

Jeremy Scurlock was recently named as a top-5 winner out of over 100 applicants in the Florida FFA Alumni Essay Contest. He wrote a 500-word essay on the prompt “How will FFA Shape my Future.” Jeremy will be recognized on stage at the Florida FFA State Convention in June.