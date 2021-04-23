Cottondale FFA wins state championship after whirlwind week of competitions

The Cottondale FFA Chapter won the state championship in the Agricultural Communications CDE on Thursday, April 15.

Team members were Rayleigh Carter, Matthew Baker, Kylie Harvey and Angel Trino. Matthew Baker was also the high individual in the state for the event.

The contest consists of a communications exam, an Associated Press style exam, a media plan submission, and presentation. They will be recognized at the Florida FFA State Convention in Orlando this June, and will move on to compete in the national contest in Indianapolis this fall.

Both the Cottondale Middle and High School Parliamentary Procedure teams competed in the district contest on April 13, with both teams taking first place. The High School team members were Rayleigh Carter, Jeremy Scurlock, Hanna McClain, Matthew Baker, Raven Benefield and Kylie Harvey. The Middle School team members were Robby Griffin, Millie Chambliss, Joseph Baxley, Caden Ammons, Emilia Boggs and Mary O’Neal. They will compete for a state championship at the Florida FFA State Convention.