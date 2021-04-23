Cottondale FFA wins state championship after whirlwind week of competitions

The Cottondale FFA Chapter won the state championship in the Agricultural Communications CDE on Thursday, April 15.
Team members were Rayleigh Carter, Matthew Baker, Kylie Harvey and Angel Trino. Matthew Baker was also the high individual in the state for the event.
The contest consists of a communications exam, an Associated Press style exam, a media plan submission, and presentation. They will be recognized at the Florida FFA State Convention in Orlando this June, and will move on to compete in the national contest in Indianapolis this fall.
Both the Cottondale Middle and High School Parliamentary Procedure teams competed in the district contest on April 13, with both teams taking first place. The High School team members were Rayleigh Carter, Jeremy Scurlock, Hanna McClain, Matthew Baker, Raven Benefield and Kylie Harvey. The Middle School team members were Robby Griffin, Millie Chambliss, Joseph Baxley, Caden Ammons, Emilia Boggs and Mary O’Neal. They will compete for a state championship at the Florida FFA State Convention.
The Agricultural Sales and Service team competed in the state preliminary competition on April 15 and ranked first in the state. Team members Josh Scurlock, Hanna McClain, Addison Griffin and Taylor Dumas will be advancing to the state finals on May 6. Josh Scurlock was the high individual in the preliminary contest.
In individual competitions, Josh Scurlock won first place in the High School Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE, Robby Griffin took second place in the Middle School Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE, Joseph Baxley placed second in the Middle School Prepared Public Speaking LDE, and Addison Griffin placed third in the High School Prepared Public Speaking LDE. Josh Scurlock will move on to compete in the state finals at the Florida FFA State Convention.
Congratulations to all of the students who competed in these competitions, and good luck to those advancing to the next level of competition.