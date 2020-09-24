 Skip to main content
Cottondale man killed in crash
A 44-year-old Cottondale man was killed in an accident between an ATV and an SUV Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Jackson County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the Cottondale man was driving the ATV eastbound on 2nd Avenue and approaching the intersection of U.S. 231 while the SUV was southbound on US. 231 in the inside lane around 11:30 a.m. Officials say that when the ATV proceeded to cross over U.S. 231, the front of the SUV collided with the left side of the ATV. The ATV then began to overturn, with the driver ejected.

The driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old man from Henderson, Kentucky, and one of his two passengers were listed has having no injuries, while his other passenger was listed has having minor injuries.

