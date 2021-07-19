Cottondale man seriously injured in crash

A Cottondale man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash last Saturday around 7 p.m. in Liberty County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the 49-year-old was driving a pickup truck southbound on State Road 12 when he failed to successfully negotiate a curve.

The truck left the roadway to the right and collided with a standing utility pole, the agency reports. After this, the truck spun counterclockwise, across the west grass shoulder, and collided with a fence. After this secondary collision, the truck came to rest nearby facing in a westerly direction, authorities said.

The driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tallahassee for treatment of serious injuries, the agency said.