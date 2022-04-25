Cottondale man seriously injured in crash

A 30-year-old Cottondale man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle traffic crash in Jackson County on Fairview Road, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities report that he was driving a pickup truck northbound on County Road 167 (Fairview Road) near Lake Drive around 1:40 a.m. when he traveled across the center line and onto the west shoulder. Officials say the truck “continued traveling in a northerly direction on the west shoulder” and that he overcorrected back to the right. The truck started to spin clockwise and its left-side wheels collided ith a ditch. It began to overturn, traveling across the roadway and onto the east shoulder. The driver was ejected from the truck and came to rest on the east shoulder facing west. The truck came to rest on the east shoulder, on its roof, facing south.
FHP was assisted on scene by “the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Compass Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Air Heart Helicopter,” the release states.