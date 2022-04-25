 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cottondale man seriously injured in crash

  • 0

A 30-year-old Cottondale man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle traffic crash in Jackson County on Fairview Road, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities report that he was driving a pickup truck northbound on County Road 167 (Fairview Road) near Lake Drive around 1:40 a.m. when he traveled across the center line and onto the west shoulder. Officials say the truck “continued traveling in a northerly direction on the west shoulder” and that he overcorrected back to the right. The truck started to spin clockwise and its left-side wheels collided ith a ditch. It began to overturn, traveling across the roadway and onto the east shoulder. The driver was ejected from the truck and came to rest on the east shoulder facing west. The truck came to rest on the east shoulder, on its roof, facing south.

FHP was assisted on scene by “the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Compass Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Air Heart Helicopter,” the release states.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marianna police report drug arrest

Marianna police report drug arrest

The Marianna Police Department report the arrest of a Chattahoochee man on April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to dist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert