Cottondale man seriously injured in crash

Authorities report that he was driving a pickup truck northbound on County Road 167 (Fairview Road) near Lake Drive around 1:40 a.m. when he traveled across the center line and onto the west shoulder. Officials say the truck “continued traveling in a northerly direction on the west shoulder” and that he overcorrected back to the right. The truck started to spin clockwise and its left-side wheels collided ith a ditch. It began to overturn, traveling across the roadway and onto the east shoulder. The driver was ejected from the truck and came to rest on the east shoulder facing west. The truck came to rest on the east shoulder, on its roof, facing south.